The Bill Murray movie 'Rock the Kasbah' is the biggest flop of the year

Not even Bill Murray could save this film from tanking.

Forbes named “Rock the Kasbah,” which also features Kate Hudson, Bruce Willis, and Zooey Deschanel, the biggest flop of 2015.

In the film, Murray portrays a washed-up rock-music manager who finds a talented girl in Kabul and attempts to help her win a singing competition similar to “American Idol.” The film received mostly negative reviews and only holds an 8% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The site’s consensus reads: “The Shareef don’t like ‘Rock the Kasbah,’ and neither will viewers hoping for a film that manages to make effective use of Bill Murray’s knack for playing lovably anarchic losers.”

The film brought in $2.9 million and the estimated production budget was $15 million, leaving the film with only a 19% return on its cost.

The film also holds the No. 5 spot for the worst wide opening (2,000-2,499 theatres) since 1982 on Box Office Mojo.

Forbes looked at films’ box-office returns and production budgets to determine which of this year’s films were the least profitable as of November 18. They also only looked at films that opened in more than 2,000 theatres.

Other films that made the list include “The Gunman,” “Jupiter Ascending,” “Aloha,” and “Tomorrowland.”

Watch the trailer for “Rock the Kasbah” below:

