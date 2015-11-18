Bill Murray parties with George Clooney and Miley Cyrus in new Netflix Christmas special trailer

Who wouldn’t want to attend a Christmas special hosted by Bill Murray?

Well, in the new trailer for Netflix’s “A Very Murray Christmas,” Murray is having trouble getting his esteemed guests to arrive thanks to a massive snowstorm shutting down New York City.

But with the help of Paul Shaffer, Amy Poehler, and Julie White, Murray gets ready to throw a music-filled Christmas bash in the Carlyle Hotel, even with Michael Cera’s insistence that it’s going to be a “Christ-mess.”

Directed by Sofia Coppola, the musical comedy also features Miley Cyrus, George Clooney, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, Jason Schwartzman, and Rashida Jones.

“A Very Murray Christmas” will be released on Netflix December 4.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.