Bill Murray Crashed A Bachelor Party, Then Gave An Awesome Speech On Marriage

A young American’s bachelor party got the unexpected gift of sage advice from a last-minute guest: deadpan comic actor Bill Murray.

Murray, who lives in Charleston, South Carolina, was dining with friends in the city over the weekend when a member of a separate group at the restaurant spontaneously invited the award-winning actor to say something to the soon-to-be groom.

After first declining, a local newspaper reported, Murray — star of films such as “Caddyshack” and “Lost in Translation” — obliged with some smiles for the groom, whom he did not know.

“You know how they say funerals are for the dead, not for the living?” Murray asked on video obtained by deadspin.com.

“Bachelor parties are not for the groom, they’re for the unmarried.”

After some laughs from the crowd of about 20 young men from Boston, Murray, a twice-married father of six, was asked how men can know they are with the right partner.

“If you have someone that you think is the one … take that person and travel around the world. Buy a plane ticket for the two of you to travel all around the world and go to places that are hard to go to and hard to get out of,” he said.

“And … when you land at JFK, and you’re still in love with that person, get married at the airport.”

Copyright (2014) AFP. All rights reserved.

