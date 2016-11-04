Bill Murray lost it in the best way after the Chicago Cubs' historic World Series win

Bill Murray, notable Chicagoland native, has been having the best time as the Chicago Cubs have made their way to a World Series victory, their first since 1908.

The legendary comedian crashed the White House press room to root for his home team, his hilarious reactions during games were widely broadcast, he sang a one-of-a-kind version of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” and he generously provided a ticket for Game 6 to a fan.

And now it’s possible no one is enjoying the Cubs’ World Series win more.

He absolutely lost it when the Cubs won the World Series in Game 7 on Wednesday night. He seemed on the brink of tears in the moment during this reaction shot.

It would be normal enough if it ended there, but this is Bill Murray, king of video bombing.

Murray went into the Cubs locker room and posed as a Fox Sports reporter (he had the official mic) and interviewed Dexter Fowler, which involved the two drinking Champagne from the bottle and devolved into a discussion of Fowler’s beard.

“I’ve been a Cubs fan longer than you’ve been growing that beard,” Murray joked.

Murray also had an interview with Cubs President Theo Epstein. They showered Champagne on each other and loved it.

“It’s a good burn,” Murray said.

