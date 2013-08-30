CBS Spoils Huge Bill Murray Entrance On 'Letterman' Before Tonight's 20th Anniversary Episode

Tonight, David Letterman is celebrating 20 years on CBS in part with Bill Murray, who was Letterman’s first ever guest.

Exciting right? What kind of insanity will Murray get up to? You’ll never guess! Murray is so unpredictable!

Hold on. Nevermind. CBS just blew it by posting Murray’s big entrance with photos and video of the event on its website.

Surprise!

Murray will show up dressed as Liberace retrieving a time capsule to give to Letterman.

Check out Murray’s grand entrance along with photos below:

Here’s Murray getting the time capsule …

… and presenting it to Dave.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.