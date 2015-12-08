Bill Murray is playing a dog in Wes Anderson's next movie -- why it's probably going to be great

In case you had any doubt, Bill Murray will be in Wes Anderson’s next movie, which we don’t know much about outside of the fact that it will be stop-motion and involve dogs.

Murray confirmed to The Playlist that he’s in the currently untitled movie, which will mark the eighth feature film in which Anderson has cast Murray.

“I’m playing a dog. He’s doing another, like a stop-motion animated kind of comedy sort of like ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox,‘” Murray said. “And it’s a Japanese story and I’m playing a dog. I’m very excited.”

Other Anderson regulars who will lend their voices include Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, and Bob Balaban. Bryan Cranston is also attached to the film.

Though “Fantastic Mr. Fox” didn’t make any huge noise at the box office, making over $46 million worldwide, for a movie that was entirely in stop-motion it’s still an impressive take. And it didn’t hurt that the movie was a hit with critics.

As we wait for more news on his latest collaboration with Anderson, be sure to enjoy Murray’s latest venture, his holiday special on Netflix, “A Very Murray Christmas.“

