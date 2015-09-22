Emmy winner Bill Murray had a good excuse for missing the awards show

Jason Guerrasio

If you needed another reason to love Bill Murray, here you go. 

Though everyone was disappointed to learn that Murray was a no show for Sunday night’s Emmys — especially seeing that he won for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work on HBO’s “Olive Kitteridge” — the legend had a good excuse. 

Turns out he was in Philadelphia at his son’s wedding. 

Actress Kelly Lynch was on-hand and tweeted this pic of the happy father-of-the-groom:

 Murray even rocked out with the band at the wedding:


 We have a feeling he’d rather put on a tux for this occasion than to attend the Emmys.

