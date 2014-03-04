Bill Murray Ad-Libs While Presenting Academy Award To Pay Tribute To Harold Ramis

Kevin Winter/Getty In one of the more surprising moments at this year’s Oscars, Murray took a moment to remember his friend Harold Ramis.

Bill Murray and Harold Ramis were one of the great comedic teams, responsible for classic movies like “Caddyshack,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Groundhog Day.”

However, the two stopped speaking after the production of “Groundhog Day,” which led to a decade-long feud.

But after Ramis passed away last week, Murray proved during the Oscars that it was all water under the bridge.

While presenting the award for Best Cinematography, Murray added to the end of the list of nominees, saying, “Oh, we forgot one. Harold Ramis for ‘Caddyshack,’ ‘Ghostbusters,’ and ‘Groundhog Day.'”

Co-presenter Amy Adams and the rest of the crowd cheered after the remarks while Murray then apologized for taking away the focus from the actual nominees.

“Please forgive me, gentlemen,” Murray said.

The award eventually went to the cinematography team from “Gravity,” but the award for most surprising poignant moment at this year’s Oscars went to Murray.

Watch the tribute below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.