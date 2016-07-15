A photo of Bill Murray hanging with the world's most famous couple proves that he is the best

There is no denying that Bill Murray is the best.

He’s always involved in the most random stories, like when he crashed a couple’s engagement shoot or the time he did karaoke with strangers. There’s even a site dedicated to funny stories involving Murray.

Now, he proves that he knows how to be a third wheel.

A photo surfaced on Reddit showing Murray admiring some fireworks with his pals George and Amal Clooney. As if that wasn’t amazing enough, Murray was doing so as he wore a shirt that said “George Clooney is a beautiful man” and featured his friend’s face.

Truly brilliant.

Murray and Clooney are close friends.

In an April 2016 interview with Esquire, Clooney explained that it’s not out of character for Murray to just show up.

“Bill comes to see us in Italy every summer,” Clooney said. “I text him [to see when he wants to come], and then I won’t hear from him for three months. Then I’ll be in Italy, and he’ll call me and say, ‘I’m here.’ And I go, ‘Where?’ And he goes, ‘At the front gate.’ And I open it, and he comes in.”

If you’re looking for a way to buy that amazing shirt, you can buy it here for only $25.

