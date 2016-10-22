Bill Murray crashed the White House press room out of nowhere to root for the Cubs

Bill Murray is liable to show up just about anywhere.

The comedy legend, who’s made a habit of crashing occasions that then show up online, made a surprise appearance at the White House press briefing room, according to NBC News.

Murray was dressed in full Chicago Cubs gear to support his team in the playoffs, and was on his way to meet President Barack Obama.

He even offered a little baseball prediction, saying he thinks things will go his way for the Cubs because.

“We got too many sticks,” he said, referring to the Cubs offence.

The actor was in Washington, DC, to accept the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour on Sunday, but NBC News reports he got there early to talk with the president.

We have a feeling the Cubs came up in conversation.

Watch below:





NOW WATCH: Here is the best cosplay of the 2016 New York Comic Con



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.