Bill Murray Crashed A Couple's Engagement Photos And The Results Are Amazing

Billy Murray is on a roll lately, doling out advice at bachelor parties and doing karaoke with complete strangers.

But the 63-year-old actor’s latest stunt will live on forever — in the couple’s engagement photos he crashed.

Ashley Donald and Erik Rogers were in the midst of a photoshoot in downtown Charleston when all of a sudden, Murray appeared “with his shirt pulled up and belly proudly on display, patting it pretty loudly in an attempt to make the couple laugh,” the photographer explained on her website.

“Needless to say I was stunned and I invited Mr. Murray to join the couple for a quick shot,” the photog says. “He obliged and congratulated them and went on his way… leaving behind an extremely happy couple and this photo that will be forever remembered by this couple.”

