Pro-Trump Twitter extraordinaire Bill Mitchell explains his political views: 'I'm a resultist'

Unabashedly pro-Donald Trump Twitter personality and online radio host Bill Mitchell explained his unconventional political views in an interview with Business Insider at last week’s Deploraball in Washington, DC.

“I’m a resultist,” he said.

The host of “Your Voice Radio” — distributed mainly through YouTube and a podcast platform called Spreaker — further described himself as not believing in “front-ending our politics where everything has to fit through a certain ideological keyhole before you’ll consider it.”

“I believe in considering all ideas and picking the ones that are most likely able to get results,” he said. “Everyone focuses too much on the front end than on results.”

He said he considers himself to be fiscally conservative and socially moderate, as well.

“I think the Trump presidency is not going to be about social issues,” he said. “Right now social issues is like arguing about the drapes on the Titanic. We’ve got a big a—— inside of the boat. We need to deal with that first. We need to fix our deficit, our military spending, we need to enforce our borders, protect our sovereignty.”

Mitchell built up a large online following during the campaign by tweeting analysis, without much basis, such as suggesting that polls had missed Trump’s support and that he was “100%” sure he would win the election. In October, BuzzFeed referred to Mitchell as “The Trump Movement’s Post-Truth, Post-Maths Anti-Nate Silver.”

The host had previously considered himself part of the so-called alt-right, a movement that consists of white nationalists, reactionaries, men’s rights activists, and staunch protectionists, among others. But, Mitchell, along with other prominent members of the alt-right, have migrated to a new movement some are calling the “new right.”

“Well see, people thought the alt-right was fracturing,” Mitchell said, referencing publicized internet bouts between prominent members late last year that centered on who would be attending the Deploraball. “What people need to understand is the alt-right was two things initially.”

He continued:

“There was a certain group, a very small group, that started alt-right, the neo-Nazi racist types. Very small, but loud. And then you had a much bigger group that was anti-establishment. That’s what they thought it meant. They didn’t even know about the racist part. So when the media attacked the alt-right saying it was racist, all the people who were anti-establishment were like, ‘Hey, we’re not racist!'” “So, it’s what I call a broken brand. It’s like if you say Pepsi and you don’t know if you’re getting Coke or Sprite. So that’s why I came out against the alt-right…this brand is broken, you’re just teeing it up for the media to attack.”

Mitchell said the “new right,” which also consists of “new media,” seems to be “real popular” with the non-neo-Nazi factions of the movement, which were extremely supportive of Trump.

“It’s a conservative movement that gets results,” he said. “Not [one that] just stands on principles.”

