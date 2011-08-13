Bill Miller's Inglorious Demise: Your Complete Guide

Gone are the days when Legg Mason Value Trust’s Bill Miller was a sage stock-picker.



Under Miller’s management, the fund beat the S&P 500 for 15 years — until 2005.

Since then, Value Trust’s assets have dwindled from $20.8 billion at its peak in 2006 to $3.4 billion.

Since January 2011, returns have fallen by more than 10 per cent, and the firm’s value has declined by 4%.

OUCH!

A classic value investor, Miller tends to look for stocks that he thinks are undervalued and have potential for growth. Value investing is inherently optimistic in this sense. Shop around the bargain bins enough, and there might be a veritable Armani suit of a stock that someone put the wrong price tag on. Turns out, this works a lot better in bull markets like those that gave Miller his glory days.

