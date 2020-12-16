Former Navy SEAL William McRaven says having acting officials leading the US military 'does not serve the American public well'

Frederic Brown/AFP via Getty Images US Navy Adm. William McRaven, head of the US Special Operations Command, speaks in 2013 at the Reagan National Defence Forum in Simi Valley, California.

Retired Adm. William McRaven, a former Navy SEAL who previously led US Special Operations Command, said Monday that having acting officials leading the military should make the American people “uncomfortable.”

“When you having acting secretaries, acting under secretaries, and acting assistant secretaries, that does not serve the American public well,” McRaven said.

Following a purge of the Pentagon’s civilian leadership shortly after the presidential election in November, the Trump administration filled the defence secretary post, as well as the top policy and intelligence positions, with acting officials, bypassing the approval of elected representatives in Congress.

Retired US Navy Adm. William McRaven, a former head of US Special Operations Command, said Americans should have faith in senior military leaders who were confirmed by elected officials but should worry if those leaders were installed solely by the president, as is the case with much of the Pentagon’s current civilian leadership.

Speaking at a virtual panel hosted by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies on Monday, McRaven and other former senior military officials discussed the state of the civilian-military divide and the need to restore the public’s confidence in military leaders.

McRaven said that the process in which lawmakers approve individuals selected to serve as military leaders is one in which the American people can be confident. He added, though, that “it should also make them very uncomfortable when people are sitting in positions for which they have not been confirmed by the Senate.”

Senior military leaders, such as the secretary of defence, are typically nominated by the president and then confirmed through a vote in the Senate. This process, McRaven and the other panelists said, is one way to ensure civilian control of the military.

“Elected civilian oversight is hugely important,” retired US Army Gen. Carter Ham, a former head of US Africa Command, said during the event, explaining that it is important for commanders and other senior military leaders to have the approval of the elected representatives of the nation.

“The scrutiny those commanders undergo to be considered for, nominated, and then confirmed by the Senate to serve in those positions is extraordinary,” Ham added, referring to the often intense lines of questioning a nominee faces prior to being confirmed.

Alex Wong/Getty Images The Pentagon briefing room in Arlington, Virginia.

President Donald Trump, who seen more Cabinet-level departures in the first four years of his presidency than any other commander-in-chief since at least Ronald Reagan, has repeatedly bypassed Congress by installing officials in an interim or acting capacity.

By appointing officials on an interim basis, Trump can skirt congressional approval and put whoever he wants in the position to serve for up to 210 days, though that is not always enforced. Chad Wolf is the acting secretary of Homeland Security, and he has been serving in that capacity since November 2019.

At the Pentagon, the Trump administration recently purged the department’s civilian leadership, filling the secretary of defence post, as well as the top policy and intelligence positions, with acting officials who have not been approved by Congress for these roles.

Despite their short time in charge and acting capacity, Trump’s picks have an ambitious agenda. Acting Defence Secretary Chris Miller announced “all wars must end,” a dramatic reversal from his confirmed predecessor who told the White House he was concerned about further troop pullouts from Afghanistan.

Retired US Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata, a Fox News guest and Trump ally who was found to have spread falsehoods about former President Barack Obama, took over as acting under secretary for defence policy, a position generally considered the third most important in the Department of Defence.

Tata had actually been nominated for the position, but problematic social media activity, to include tweets calling Obama a “terrorist leader,” derailed his confirmation process as opposition mounted among Democrats and some Republicans.

The Trump administration then moved Tata into a lower-level position that does not require Senate approval. The next move was to steadily push out other officials, allowing Tata to move up the ladder into the position he was originally nominated for in an acting capacity.

McRaven, who led a storied career as a Navy SEAL, held a number of leadership positions within the special operations community during his nearly four decades in the military. His achievements included overseeing the Operation Neptune Spear, the successful 2011 raid that killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

He retired in 2014 and has written several books on his experiences as a Navy SEAL, to include “Make Your Bed” and “Sea Stories.” He currently teaches a graduate-level course at the the University of Texas at Austin.

During the Trump administration, McRaven emerged as an unlikely but outspoken critic of the president. He wrote in an op-ed in October that while he identifies with many conservative values, he was voting for now President-elect Joe Biden.

