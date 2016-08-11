The founder of Google Ventures is leaving

Bill Maris, the founder and CEO of Google Ventures is leaving the firm, Recode’s Mark Bergen reports.

Current managing partner David Krane will replace.

Maris founded Google Ventures, rebranded GV after the company restructured as Alphabet, in 2009.

Since then, the company has invested in Uber, ecommerce company Jet, which just sold to Walmart for more than $3 billion, and buzzy startup Impossible Foods, which makes plant-based versions of animal products like meat and cheese.

Maris has been particularly interested in funding life sciences startups of late.

The firm has actually been the most active corporate VC of the last six months, according to CB Insights.

