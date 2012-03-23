Bill Maher Tells America To Stop Being Such Whiny Babies

Bill Maher thinks the country freaks out too often about too little.



In an op-ed for the New York Times, Maher calls people out on both sides for having thin skin. Whether it’s Robert De Niro’s first lady joke, or David Axelrod’s “Mittzkrieg” comment, or ESPN’s controversial Jeremy Lin headline, he says Americans need to ignore words that upset them instead of blowing them up into pseudo scandals.

“I don’t want to live in a country where no one ever says anything that offends anyone. That’s why we have Canada. That’s not us,” he writes.

He even proposes an antidote to America’s hyper-sensitivity: the creation of a National Day of No Outrage. “One day a year when you will not find some tiny thing someone did or said and pretend you can barely continue functioning until they apologise,” he writes.

Maher himself doesn’t like apologizing. After critics called on Rush Limbaugh to apologise for his comments about Sandra Fluke, right-wingers demanded Maher apologise for demeaning comments he made about Sarah Palin. He refused.

Maybe Maher can next propose a National Day of No Outrage at Bill Maher.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.