Bill Maher: 'What the f -- - does it take' for GOP die-hards to be 'human beings' and not vote for Trump?

HBO Bill Maher on his HBO show, ‘Real Talk.’

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has bullied opponents, insulted the family of a slain US soldier, called some Mexican immigrants “rapists,” suggested black people live in war zones, made unflattering remarks about women he finds unattractive, and boasted about sexual assault.

And yet, Trump still seems likely to win at least 40% of the US popular vote.

On his HBO show “Real Talk” on Friday, Bill Maher was exasperated by the states that are still burning red for Trump.

“When I look at the electoral map, I see states that Trump can not possibly lose,” Maher told his panelists, pointing to a map with different shades of red. “The pink are likely Republican, and the red — [as in] I could shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue and they wouldn’t leave me.”

He continued: “The people of Idaho, Wyoming, Arkansas, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Kentucky — I know they’re Republican, mostly, but they’re human, right? These are human beings. What the f— does it take in this country to have being a human being supersede being a Republican?”

Here’s the clip (the relevant portion starts at the 2:26 mark):

