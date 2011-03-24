BILL MAHER: The Mid-East Uprising Can't Distance Itself From Al Qaeda Without A Sexual Revolution

On last night’s In the Arena, Elliot Spitzer spoke with soundbite-machine Bill Maher about the strikes in Libya and the natural progress of revolution in the Middle East — how outside involvement can impede populations from evoking change.



Said Maher:

“That’s one of the dangers, of course, of western powers getting involved in these revolutions…It taints them.”

However Maher agreed that the educated and youthful populations in protesting for “freedom and tolerance” in North Africa was a split from the ideology of Al Qaeda — to a point.

“There was a million-woman march a couple of weeks ago in Cairo. And about 1,000 women showed up, greatly outnumbered by men jeering them to get back into the house as women should be,” Maher said.

He continued:

“…if there is not a sexual revolution that is going to accompany your revolution-revolution, just forget it because, you know, that’s part of it, is becoming a somewhat secular society. I mean, al Qaeda draws its strength from religion, and we know this is a religious culture, much more than the west is a religious culture. At some point, they are going to have to make a break.”

Video below:



