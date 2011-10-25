Bill Maher Has An Interesting Take On Occupy Wall Street

Via TPM, Bill Maher made a point about Occupy Wall Street (and Wall Street itself) that we haven’t heard before. And we’ve heard lots.



He says it’s Wall Street who loves handouts, not the protesters —

“Yes, they’re peeing outdoors and having sex in sleeping bags, or, as Bristol Palin calls it, ‘dating,’ but they’re not hippies,” Maher said on Real Time Friday. “The hippies are all gone.”

“They don’t want free love, they want paid employment. They don’t hate capitalism, they hate what’s been done to it, and they resent the Republican mantra that the market perfectly rewards the hard working and punishes the lazy. And the poor are just jealous mooches who want a handout. Yeah, because if there’s one group of people who hate handouts, it’s Wall Street.”

The first draft of the protester’s demands suggests otherwise, but it also suggests that the #1 thing they want is a career, so we’ll give them the benefit of the doubt while it’s still in draft-phase.

One thing to remember: the protesters are young and the unemployment rate right now for those 18-29 is 53%. It hasn’t been that bad since the Depression.

You can watch the clip below.



