Bill Maher Has No Intention Of Apologizing To Sarah Palin For Calling Her The C-Word

Bill Maher straddles the line between comedian and political commentator, and he is never shy about airing his opinions. He has been especially hard on Sarah Palin, but might have gone over the line this past weekend at a show in Dallas when he called her what some consider to be the most offensive word in the English language.



Appearing on Hardball last night, across from guest host Chuck Todd, Maher offered an apology of sorts, but refused to back down from his statement.

“There’s a lot of people in America who have, of course, nothing to do except look for something to get mad at. And I’ve been a frequent target, and I’m happy to provide that service. I always say, as I’ve said many times in these kind of situations, if I hurt somebody’s feelings, I’m always sorry about that. I’m not trying to hurt somebody’s feelings. But if you want me to say, ‘I’m sorry what I said was wrong,’ no, sorry I can’t go there.”

Maher also painted himself as being in lock step with the masses.

“Here’s the headline from the review. ‘Nothing but love from Maher.’ And on the next page, ‘Maher a hit in Dallas’ is the other headline. That’s from the Dallas Morning News. So, you know, I go by the community standard. Standard. You know, people have won cases about pornography based on this. They say, ‘Well, you know, if the community says it’s OK.’ And apparently the community… I mean you hear the laughter. If the audience likes it, I think that’s where the community standard is. You know, am I a little more out there than the rest of the guys? Yeah. And I want to stay out there. That’s what i do. That’s why people watch it. But I don’t think I’m really beyond where the community is.”

