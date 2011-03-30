Bill Maher Calls Sarah Palin A Very Bad Word (Hint: It Rhymes With Blunt)

At a comedy show in Dallas this weekend, frequently outspoken comedian and HBO host Bill Maher reportedly called Sarah Palin the c-word.



From a March 28 post by Arnold Wayne Jones at The Dallas Voice website about Maher’s show there Sunday night:

The concert played out more like a rally than a comedian’s concert. “Your new theatre isn’t gonna be clean for long,” Maher joked early in the set, before letting loose a parade of F-bombs and angry rants that touched on some easy pop targets (Justin Beiber, Mel Gibson, Charlie Sheen), but were most concerned with weighty issues including gay marriage (Maher said people in the military and the clergy have managed to scare people into thinking that just the sight of gay people will make you gay — in other words, “cock is like dessert at a restaurant — it’s what they’re known for, maybe I should try it”); Democrats’ wishy-washy leadership (when 75 per cent of the American public supported repealing the ban on gays in the military, it “was still not enough political cover for these pussies”); his avowed atheism and even Lee Harvey Oswald (“Oh, yes, I went there — even in this town,” said the former North Texas resident).

It’s that fearlessness — he acknowledged that some people would probably be uncomfortable with some of his remarks about religion, not to mention calling Sarah Palin a “cunt” (“there’s just no other word for her”) — that makes Maher the most dangerous person in comedy.

Emphasis mine. Sounds like a typical comedy show, which obviously is not to say it’s OK, simply that comedy shows are frequently raunchy, offensive, and in bad taste.

Maher, meanwhile, has been getting in some hot water of late with his comments about Palin. The other week on his HBO show he referred to her as a ‘dumb twat’ eliciting the following response from NOW’s ‘Say it Sister’ blog:

Listen, supposedly progressive men (ok, and women, too): Cut the crap! Stop degrading women with whom you disagree and/or don’t like by using female body terms or other gender-associated slurs. OK? Can you do that, please? If you think someone’s an idiot or a danger to the country, feel free to say so, but try to keep their sex out of it. Sexist insults have an impact on all women.

Which: exactly. It’s not like there’s a lack of substantial ways in which to criticise (and mock) Palin.

The post went on, by the way, warning ‘right wingers’ not to try to waste NOW’s time “getting us to defend your friend Sarah Palin.”

That will likely be left up to an upcoming Megyn Kelly segment.

