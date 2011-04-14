Bill Maher Tells Rachel Maddow: Paul Ryan's Budget Is A "Fantasy"

Bill Maher appeared on the Rachel Maddow Show last night, and declared himself to be less than enamoured with Paul Ryan and his “fantasy budget.”



Maher accused Republicans of doing “their trick,” which is to “stake out a position so far on the right that when you come back to the middle it’s not really the middle anymore.”

“That’s what they did with this Paul Ryan budget plan which, of course, all over the idiot media talking about how brave he is. You know, I hear commentators, ‘yes, well, you know, he was the first one to put everything on the table.’ No. He didn’t put everything on the table. He didn’t put defence on the table. That’s not touched. Social security, where’s the courage in this plan of his?”

Maher was less than enthusiastic to hear what Obama’s proposal was going to be, speculating that “you know it’s going to be a centre right.”

So what is Maher’s idea for the budget?

“I want to present what I would consider a budget on my show Friday night, and it would include cutting the defence budget in half. I mean, it’s been almost doubled since 2001. If we just went back to what it was under Clinton and also went back to the tax rates under Clinton for the rich and for everybody else, we would save $7.5 trillion over the next 10 years without taking money out of the mouths of starving children. How about that, Captain Courageous?”

Maddow and Maher also made fun of the media a bit for being “man crushed” on Ryan.

“But he’s so handsome and boyish. Have you heard about the workout that he does every day?” Maddow jokingly asked.

“I guess it’s those dreamy eyes,” Maher deadpanned.

Watch the entire interview below:



