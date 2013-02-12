Bill Maher Blasts Donald Trump For Using The Legal System As A 'Toy'

Photo: Buzz Sourse/YouTube

Bill Maher is fighting back against Donald Trump’s $5 million lawsuit.Trump sued Maher last week after the comedian said he would give the businessman $5 million if Trump could prove he isn’t the “spawn of his mother having sex with an orangutan.”



Maher was only joking and never actually coughed up the money, which so enraged Trump he declared on Twitter that he was suing the liberal TV personality.

But now Maher is firing back, blasting Trump for making a mockery of the legal system.

“The legal system in this country, it’s not a joke. It’s not a toy for rich idiots to play with,” Maher said last week.

He wanted to attack Trump for not knowing the difference between a joke and a contract.

Maher also went after Trump’s attorney, Scott Balber, a partner at Cooley LLP, for even taking the case.

“Do these morons even know it’s impossible for people and apes to produce offspring? And look at the lawyer’s signature,” Maher said of a letter he received from Balber. “It just kind of trails off as if to say, ‘I’m too embarrassed to even finish this. Scott S… Aw, [expletive] it, I’m Trump’s lawyer.'”

Maher isn’t the only one to attack Balber and Trump for bringing this case to court.

The Hollywood Reporter called Maher’s statement “pointed” but said any judge would probably believe he was really joking.

“Especially when Maher presents evidence of the studio audience laughing,” the Hollywood Reporter’s analysis said.

And Above The Law has mused Balber will soon be hearing the words “You’re fired!” for agreeing to argue such a case.

Check out Maher’s entire rant against Trump:

