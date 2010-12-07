Bill Maher Thinks Obama Is A 'Wussy' And Glenn Beck Is The New L. Ron Hubbard

Bill Maher, the most reliable sound-bite generator on television (and bane of Christine O’Donnell), will not return to HBO’s Real Time until mid-January. In the meantime he is drawing attention to shows you may not have otherwise paid much attention to.



Case in point. Maher was on Fareed Zakaria‘s Sunday morning CNN show and waxed hyperbolic on such topics as Glenn Beck and President Obama.

On Beck: “When you watched Glenn Beck’s rally, what’s fascinating is that it was mostly about religion…I think he’s doing what some people before him have done like L. Ron Hubbard, who’s a novelist and decided, you know what, it’s a much easier gig to be a religious leader… It is an easier gig and you make more money, you know, Jim Baker kind of money.”

On Obama: “I still like him and still think there’s hope he could get it yet, but I’m so disappointed that he just seems to be another in a long line of Democrats that come across as wimpy and wussy and whatever word you want to ascribe to it, of not standing up for what they believe in enough.”

Both videos below.



Still here? Why not follow us on Twitter or bookmark us here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.