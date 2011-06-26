Bill Maher Blasts Obama: "Sucking Up To The People He Should Be Fighting"

On Real Time last night, Bill Maher had some tough words for President Obama, who he blasted for not being liberal enough due to him extending the Bush tax-cuts, creating a pro-business healthcare plan and funding Bush’s wars.



“It would be kind of a tragedy if we got to the end of four years of Democratic rule without having really tried any Democratic policies.”

While Republican strategist Susan Del Percio was extremely harsh, saying that Obama “is not a leader,” radio host Michael Smerconish had a different theory:

“He wasn’t as liberal as, perhaps, you thought he was.”

Maher did admit that he had doubted the President before and had always been wrong, calling Obama the “I got this” President, as in every time liberals start panicking, Obama always seemed to have the solution. But Maher worried that maybe that magic was now gone.

“If things get a lot worse with the economy, or even just stay the same, I don’t know if he’s ‘got this’. I don’t know if can pull another rabbit out of the hat like this.”

Maher’s ultimate assessment of Obama: He’s “sucking up to the people he should be fighting.”

Video below:



