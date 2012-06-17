Bill Maher Says The NFL's Economics Are Consistent With Democrats And MLB's Mirror Republicans

The oft-controversial host of HBO’s late night show “Real Time with Bill Maher” is sure to irk some NFL owners, MLB owners, Democrats, and Republicans alike with his latest comments.



During the closing segment of his show on Friday night, Maher compared the economic model of the NFL, where equal footing reins supreme, to the preferences of the Democratic party and the “you keep however much you earn” style of Major League Baseball to that of the Republicans.

Maher explains that the revenue sharing model of the NFL and the salary cap ensure that each team has an equal chance at success because each team has basically the same amount of money to spend. However, baseball (even though there is some revenue sharing) is mainly comprised of haves and have nots and therefore there are teams with major advantages and disadvantages.

It sounds like a stretch at first, but Maher’s comparison does make sense. That’s not to say either model is necessarily better. Some people prefer the parity of the NFL, and some prefer to root against the “villains” in baseball like the Yankees and Red Sox. But Maher’s explanation of the basic economic parallels between Republicans and baseball and Democrats and football does have some merit.

Here’s Maher’s segment (Language is NSFW):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.