BILL MAHER: Newt Gingrich Can't Win The Presidential Nominee Because He Is Ugly

Bill Maher joined Chris Matthews for a long sitdown interview on Tuesday afternoon and the two liberals spent 15 minutes ripping apart the Republican party.



The pair took on all the contenders for the GOP nomination, but saved their harshest criticism for Newt Gingrich.

Matthews asked if Maher thought the former Congressman could win.

His response: “No. Of course not. Because first of all, people don’t want to look at him for very good reason. I mean, that’s not often said out loud. He’s ugly inside and what’s not mentioned is that he’s ugly outside.”

“You know my theory about him?” Matthews asked his guest. “He can’t be the Devil because he looks like the Devil. The Devil is supposed to look like Marilyn Monroe.”

The pair also addressed what they perceived as hypocrisy within the Republican party.

“John Edwards had a child with his mistress, left his wife when she had cancer,” Maher said. “Newt Gingrich did the same thing. How come John Edwards is the worst man ever and Newt Gingrich gets to run for President?”

Later, Maher argued that Barack Obama won over White America by killing Osama bin Laden.

Video below.



