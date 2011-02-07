Bill Maher Calls Out Egyptian Guest: 60% Of Egyptians Polled Want Sharia Law

On Real Time Friday night, Bill Maher interview Egyptian-born journalist Mona Eltahawy about the current revolution going on in her country.



“I’m ecstatic. I’m 43 years old, this is the happiest moment of my life.”

Responded Maher (typically): “Wow, you’re 43? Egypt don’t crack!”

Maher wanted to know If what we see is really representative of Egypt?

Absolutely not, Eltahawy said.

Then Maher brought up the fact that over 60% of Egyptians polled said they wanted Sharia Law, things got a little heated.

“I’ve got to tell you something, Bill. Nobody is in the streets of Cairo and Alexandria, or anywhere else in Cairo, braving the brutal forces of Hosni Mubarak, so that he can get stoning or Sharia. They are out there for freedom and dignity.”

But that, he said, IS representative of the entire country.

“I hate to bring reality into.”

“I didn’t think we were going to get into Fox News sparring matches that quick,” responded Eltahawy, eliciting ‘ooohs’ from the crowd and an eyebrow raise from Maher.

Said Maher: “This is not Fox News, this is reality.”

So what is the reality, according to Eltahawy?

That there is a “succession of old men” that have been propped up by the United States, who have shut down any type of opposition except for the kind based on religion.

“This entire revolution is about telling these old men who have strangled our country, ‘Fuck you.’ And I’m telling your administration, ‘Let them go’ and let us take our country back.”

And all of the myths about the Arab world needing a “strongman” to keep them in line? They are now being dispelled by people who are fighting for their freedom from brutal dictators.

Video below

