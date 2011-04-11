Bill Maher On UN Murders: Islam Is Only Religion That Kills When You Disagree With Them

Bill Maher has made his feelings about Muslims very clear in the past, and on Friday night he reiterated that point once again in regards to the recent riots in Afghanistan that erupted after an American pastor burned a copy or the Koran.



Maher said he was “very disturbed” at how people like General Petraeus only condemned the Koran burning but not the over-the-top riots that followed it.

“All this talk about the people who burned the Koran and nothing about the people who reacted in such a stupid way. We’re always blaming the victim and not holding, not most Muslims, but at least a large part of the Muslim community that doesn’t condemn their people.”

“What it comes down to is that there is one religion in the world that kills you when you disagree with them. They say, ‘Look, we’re a religion of peace and if you disagree we’ll cut your fucking head off. And nobody calls them on it, or there are very few people who call them on it. You know, it’s like if dad is a violent drunk and beats his kids. You don’t blame the kid because he set dad off. You blame dad because he’s a violent drunk.”

Maher’s guest, Andrew Sullivan, reiterated the same point, that to react in such a violent way is not normal.

“It was kind of striking in that incident of how few people pointed out, are we really just excepting that burning individuals, as they did, is that somehow acceptable, civilized behaviour? This guy in Florida, a nut case, obviously. There are lots of nut cases. But that response shows something deeply dysfunctional about that society.”

Video below:

