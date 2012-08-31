Bill Maher: George Zimmerman Is The GOP's Mystery Speaker

When comedian Jay Leno asked who the much-speculated mystery speaker at the Republican National Convention would be, Bill Maher didn’t miss a beat before responding “George Zimmerman.”



The answer, reported Thursday by Newsbusters, caused some nervous laughter in the crowd but “absolutely no applause.”

Leno chuckled along for a bit before proposing Clint Eastwood for the job.

Watch the entire awkward exchange:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

DON’T MISS: George Zimmerman Is Getting A New Judge After He Alleges Flagrant Bias >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.