Bill Maher: George Zimmerman Is The GOP's Mystery Speaker

When comedian Jay Leno asked who the much-speculated mystery speaker at the Republican National Convention would be, Bill Maher didn’t miss a beat before responding “George Zimmerman.”
The answer, reported Thursday by Newsbusters, caused some nervous laughter in the crowd but “absolutely no applause.”
Leno chuckled along for a bit before proposing Clint Eastwood for the job.
Watch the entire awkward exchange:
