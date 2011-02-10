BILL MAHER: I Don't Want To Have Lunch With Elisabeth Hasselbeck, But I Was JOKING About Sending Her To Egypt

On Real Time last week, during his New Rules segment, Bill Maher made this joke:



“Now that Hosni Mubarak released Lara Logan, he must put her intrepid hotness back on a plane to the United States immediately. In exchange, we will send Elisabeth Hasselbeck.”

As you might imagine, Elisabeth Hasselback did not find this to be very funny and blasted Maher for being “chauvinistic.”

“It is wrong to do to any person, but any woman who just happens to disagree with you, and you obviously missed a call of civility from our president, Barack Obama, and you are on the other line with ignorance and hate. Maybe next time you should pick up the call.”

Appearing on The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell last night, Bill Maher shot back and defended himself.

“There is a line that can be crossed where you get into mean, bitter, chauvinistic… I didn’t even approach it. It’s a joke. You see, the difference between me and Rush Limbaugh, Rush Limbaugh said that New York Times reporters were being attacked in Egypt. ‘Should i feel bad about it?’ That’s reality… no one thought I was actually saying that they should take Elizabeth Hasselbeck and send her over to Egypt.”

“I have no ill feelings towards Elizabeth Hasselbeck. You know, we disagree fundamentally on pretty much everything. She’s not the kind of person who I would want to have lunch with, nor would she want to have it with me, but we can be civil. I’ve been on her show before. I’m not looking to start a giant fight with her, but you know, we’re both public figures. People are going to make jokes about us.”

