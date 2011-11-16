Elisabeth Hasselbeck Just Picked A Show-Derailing Catfight With Bill Maher On 'The View' (VIDEO)

Oh, boy. Months after Bill Maher made a remark about exchanging her for Lara Logan, Elisabeth Hasselbeck got the chance to confront him face to face.



When Hasselbeck re-read the joke, the audience tittered with laughter, which got her blood racing even more. “That’s fine if you want to laugh,” she said, “but I … sit with the best comedians… you can’t tell me I’m wrong when I say that wasn’t that funny.”

Maher calmly noted that she’s a public figure and the comment wasn’t aimed at her personally.

“Would you say it again?” she pressed.

“Would I say it again, having my crystal ball, [if I] knew I was coming here and had to spend my whole segment talking about it?” he answered. “No, I wouldn’t. It wouldn’t really be worth it.”

Meanwhile, the co-hosts seemed to actually get frustrated with Hasselbeck’s belaboring the point.

“I went through years of Baba Wawa and I survived,” Walters sighed. (Awesome.)

Though the co-hosts endeavoured to turn the conversation towards the election, Hasselbeck wasn’t done picking.

As Maher discussed the candidates, she snapped, “Wow, I actually feel smarter sitting next to you.”

“Really?” Maher said. “Because I feel like I’m in high school sitting next to you.”

So, yeah, now you see we’re not being sexist by using the word “catfight” in our headline.

P.S. — When Shaquille O’Neal came out for the next segment, he opened by joking: “Liz, if you’ve got something to say, say it now.”

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

