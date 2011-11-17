Bill Maher On "The View" Spat With Elisabeth Hasselbeck: "Thank You For Making Me Look Good" (VIDEO)

CBS



Bill Maher had a rough start to the day on Tuesday.After a show-derailing spat with Elisabeth Hasselbeck over a joke he made about her months ago, Maher later went on “Late Show” and talked about the sit-down:

“I was abused, I felt like a teenage boy at Penn State.”

Maher actually thanked “The View” host — her badgering made him look like the victim for once.

He ended things on a friendly note, making clear there isn’t actually any bad blood between them — at least on his part, that is:

“Look, I’m only kidding. I like her a lot. We have this relationship on TV, like we hate each other.”

