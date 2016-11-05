Bill Maher: I hope we look back on Donald Trump 'like Y2K'

Late-night hosts have been hitting Donald Trump pretty hard since he became the Republican presidential nominee, which is no surprise, but Bill Maher has found a pretty unique take on Trump’s campaign.

The political comedian and host of “Real Time” on HBO did a Facebook Live performance that had the misfortune of going up against Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, but Vulture picked out something Maher said about what he hopes for Trump’s presidential run. Namely, that despite all the panic among Democrats, people barely remember it:

“I hope when we look back on this, Trump is going to be like Y2K. Right? We thought it was gonna be a disaster. We s— our pants. But then it was a bunch of nothing,” Maher said.

Maher took other jabs at Trump in the blistering stand-up set, which he called “Whiny Little B—.” At one point he referred to the choice between Hillary Clinton as less “Coke and Pepsi” and more “Coke versus tap water in Flint.”

You can see Maher’s full Facebook Live stand-up performance below:





