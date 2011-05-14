BILL MAHER: You Can't Call Yourself A Christian If You Believe In Torture

Bill Maher has been extremely hard on Muslims lately, so last night he decided to go after a different religion for a change: people who claimed to be followers of Christ but who also support torture.



“If you’re a Christian who supports killing your enemies and torture, you have to come up with a new name for yourself.”

According to Maher, these are things that are antithetical to everything that Jesus actually taught.

“Non-violence was kind of Jesus’ trademark. Kind of his big thing. To not follow that part of it is like joining Greenpeace and hating whales. I mean, you know, there’s interpreting and then there’s just ignoring. It’s ignoring if you’re for torture, as are more Evangelical Christians than any other religion.”

Maher even went after President Obama “who says he gets scripture on his Blackberry first thing every morning” but then said on 60 Minutes that anyone who thinks it was wrong to kill bin Laden should ‘have their head examined.’

Some might ask where Maher, a person who has made his hatred of all thing religious very clear, gets off telling people who are religious what to think. But Maher had an answer to that:

“You see, I can say that because I’m a non-Christian. Just like most Christians.”

Video below:



