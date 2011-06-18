Bill Maher Defends Anthony Weiner By Making Fat Jokes About Chris Christie

Anthony Weiner is gone from Congress, but that did not stop Bill Maher from sticking up for him one last time.



First, he called Dick Cheney’s love of hunting “so much more psychotic than anything Anthony Weiner ever did” and then took the time to take some cheap shots at New Jersey Governor Chris Christie over his rather imposing girth, labelling him “Governor Fat Fatty” and a “sumo wrestler.”

“Why isn’t that an issue with him, controlling your appetite?”

New York Times columnist Ray Kurzwell explained it by pointing out that “there are a lot more overweight Americans than there are Americans who have tweeted photos of their penis,” while Kevin Nealon took another cheap shot at Christie, joking that he tried to take a picture of himself but his belly got in the way.

Fat jokes aside, Maher did bring up an interesting point about there being some habits and indulgences that society looks down on more than others, and whether or not that is fair.

Video below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.