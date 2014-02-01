Bill Maher Is Going To Try To Knock Off A Sitting Member Of Congress

Bill Maher, the stand-up comedian and host of HBO’s “Real Time,” announced on Friday that he would try to oust a sitting member of Congress this year. And, most likely, a Republican is going to be the target.

Maher told The New York Times that he was “going to be entering into the exciting world of outright meddling with the political process.”

He said he would announce more on his show Friday night, but Maher is planning to ask his viewers to nominate the worst member of Congress. Once the worst member is selected, he’ll use his show to highlight why he believes that member of Congress is the worst. He’ll also make occasional visits to that member of Congress’ district to do stand-up routines lambasting the lawmaker.

“There are a lot of terrible, entrenched congressmen out there,” Maher told the Times. “We’re going to choose one of them, throw him or her into the national spotlight, and see if we can’t send him or her scuttling under the refrigerator on election night.”

Scott Carter, the show’s executive producer, told the Times that he would imagine a Republican would be selected, given the show’s political leanings.

In 2012, Maher donated $US1 million to Priorities USA, the super PAC that supported President Barack Obama’s re-election bid.

