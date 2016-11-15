Bill Maher thought up Apple's next product to help liberals get through Trump's presidency

YouTube/Real Time with Bill Maher Bill Maher suggest that what liberals need now is the Apple iDefender

Half the nation needed comic relief after seeing their candidate fail to win the 2016 presidential election. And liberal comic and political commentator Bill Maher delivered on his Friday night HBO show “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

While the show was filled with many laugh-out-loud funny moments (as well as a “We’re still here” call to action for Democrats and others appalled by Trump’s divisive campaign rhetoric), there was a particularly funny idea from Maher for Apple. During a shtick on what Democrats should do now, he said (emphasis ours):

It’s now Liberal’s Turn to become Doomsday-prepping gun nuts. They just need survival products tailored to our lifestyle like freeze-dried kale and quinoa salad, pomegranate-scented emergency candles, camouflage in Pantone spring fashion colours of pale dogwood and hazelnut and most importantly, the Apple iDefender. It’s like any other shotgun only twice as expensive, only accepts Apple’s proprietary iShells, and they removed the barrel sight to make it thinner.

Here’s the clip:

And, as we are all painfully aware these days, we live in a very divided nation, so Maher was an equal opportunity offender to the other side. During a bit called Future Headlines, he also took on Samsung (as well as driverless cars and a pretty funny joke about MSNBC’s liberal news commentator Rachel Maddow):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.