Bill Maher and Stephen Colbert had a curse-filled debate about Donald Trump

CBS Bill Maher went on Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show.’

Bill Maher and Stephen Colbert may not agree on some things, but they had fun hashing it out on Monday night’s “Late Show.”

Things kicked off with practicing Catholic Colbert urging Maher to return to religion, an institution that the host of HBO’s “Real Time” abandoned long ago.

“I do admit there are things in the universe I don’t understand,” Maher responded. “But my response to that is not to make up silly stories.”

The two men also disagreed over Donald Trump’s chances of getting elected to president. Maher admitted that he had changed his mind about wanting shorter election cycles in the US like the British.

“Americans are slow and dim and dumb, and they need extra time,” Maher said. “If we had a two-month election cycle, they would have elected Trump already… For the first couple of months, people were enamoured with him. Now, they see his shtick. He has two things: ‘Me build wall. Me great.'”

Then Colbert told Maher that a recent poll shows Trump still has the support of 42% of likely Republican voters. Their lively exchange had bleeped-out expletives.

“Maybe, but we have another year to go, sweetheart,” Maher responded, referring to the general election.

Colbert wasn’t backing down: “I can’t wait to come back here and serve you a bowl of Trump when he actually wins in Iowa and wins in New Hampshire and wins in South Carolina.”

They do, however, both doubt Dr. Ben Carson’s medical credentials.

Watch the video below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.