HILARIOUS: Bill Maher And Jane Lynch Do A Dramatic Reading Of The Weiner Text Messages

After a week of outrageous, and completely ridiculous, news about Congressman Anthony Weiner, Bill Maher finally got his chance to take a crack at it on Real Time tonight and he did not disappoint.



Taking advance of his place on HBO where he can “say anything and quote anything,” Maher, along with guest Jane Lynch, did a dramatic reading of the most salacious of Weiner’s texts… unedited.

The result was one of the most hilarious, and one of the most not safe for work, segments you are ever going to see. If you thought it was embarrassing reading these texts to yourself, just wait until you hear them said aloud!

The video is below, though I suggest you turn your sound down first.



