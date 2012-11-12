BILL KRISTOL: Why Are Republicans Falling On Their Sword 'To Defend A Bunch Of Millionaires?'

Photo: Fox News

Conservative columnist and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol suggested today on “Fox News Sunday” that Congressional Republicans should agree to a compromise with President Barack Obama in the so-called “fiscal cliff” negotiations.”Really? The Republican Party is going to fall on its sword to defend a bunch of millionaires, half of whom voted Democratic and half of them live in Hollywood?” he said.



“It won’t kill the country if we raise taxes a little bit on millionaires,” Kristol added. “It really won’t, I don’t think. I don’t really understand why Republicans don’t take Obama’s offer.”

Kristol said that Republicans would eventually have to compromise on taxes, which is set to be one of the major fights in a budget deal. The Bush-era tax cuts are set to expire at the end of the year. Obama wants to extend the tax cuts on incomes less than $250,000, thereby raising taxes on any incomes above that level. Congressional Republicans want to extend them for all incomes.

“I think Republicans will have to give in much more than they think,” Kristol said, because “elections have consequences.”

Here’s video, via The Raw Story:



