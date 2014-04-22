Runner's Tweets At Nearly Every Mile Of The Boston Marathon Brought Readers To Tears

Corey Adwar
Boston Strong Boston MarathonAP Photo/Steven SenneSpectators cheer along the route of the 118th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2014, in Boston.

An entrant in this year’s Boston Marathon decided to tweet 26 times during his long run from the starting line in Hopkinton to the finish at Boylston Street — one tweet for each mile.
Bill Kole, The Associated Press New England bureau chief, tweeted his thoughts and observations about all those who gathered to show that Boston is stronger than the terrorists who detonated two bombs near the finish line in 2013, killing three spectators and wounding 264.

The race featured significantly larger crowds, double the number of law enforcement, and 9,000 more runners than previous years, according to The New York Times.

Kole took off in the second wave of runners, at 10:25am, finishing the 26.2-mile journey around 3pm.

Here are the tweets from @billkole during the approximately four and a half hours he spent racing — and tweeting — to the finish line, to the delight of his Twitter followers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.