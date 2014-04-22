Runner's Tweets At Nearly Every Mile Of The Boston Marathon Brought Readers To Tears

AP Photo/Steven Senne Spectators cheer along the route of the 118th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2014, in Boston.

An entrant in this year’s Boston Marathon decided to tweet 26 times during his long run from the starting line in Hopkinton to the finish at Boylston Street — one tweet for each mile.

Bill Kole, The Associated Press New England bureau chief, tweeted his thoughts and observations about all those who gathered to show that Boston is stronger than the terrorists who detonated two bombs near the finish line in 2013, killing three spectators and wounding 264.

The race featured significantly larger crowds, double the number of law enforcement, and 9,000 more runners than previous years, according to The New York Times.

Kole took off in the second wave of runners, at 10:25am, finishing the 26.2-mile journey around 3pm.

Here are the tweets from @billkole during the approximately four and a half hours he spent racing — and tweeting — to the finish line, to the delight of his Twitter followers.

Start: The gun booms, the runners roar; we're off. I'm bobbing in a sea of fist pumps and high fives. Boston's back. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 1: Huge choruses of "Hell, yeah, we're back!" from the crowd. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 2: Local dudes offering us beers and cigarettes. Um, I'll pass, thanks. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 3: Ever run a 5K? We just did the first of eight and a half 5Ks in a row. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 4: Someone just channeled Red Sox slugger David Ortiz: "This is our (expletive) marathon!" #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 5: Sorry, world; spotty cell coverage so some tweets late. We're Boston Strong but the network isn't. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 6: Runner from Michigan: "I've prayed for Boston every single day since 4/15/2013. Every single day. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 7: Helicopters are thundering overhead, but runners are gazing resolutely at the long ribbon of asphalt ahead. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 8: Even Santa left the North Pole in his off-season to cheer for us. #26Tweets2Boston pic.twitter.com/AMXEgAcVQn — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 9: "You're a third done!" Awesome. But two thirds undone; not so much. Onward! #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 10: A consensus emerges: How often do you get to use a pacifist sport like running to poke a terrorist in the eye #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 11: "I am not in danger. I AM the danger." T-shirt worn by runner Jenny Welch of Los Angeles. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile12: Word reaches us mid-pack runners of a sweet American victory, and a collective cheer goes up. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 14: Crowds are really thickening up. If I high-fived everyone who offered, I'd finish with a skeleton hand. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 16: Usually my marathon mantra is "run tall, run light, run loose." Today it's "run tall, run proud, run strong." #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Network is playing goofball again with my tweets. Sorry, world! #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 17: Sign of the race: "Dad, I'm pregnant." And right before the dreaded Newton hills. Dang, dad. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 18: And thar' she blows: Heartbreak Hill. May the course be with us. (Oh, right, it's not …) #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 19: Just when I was about to complain about a blister, I passed a man with a carbon fiber blade. There are no words. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 20: Crowds so thick and insistent they barely let me stop to tweet. These people ARE truly Boston. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 21: Heartbreak Hill conquered. Five more tough miles to gut out. But the entire city is our cheering section. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 23: A blister on my toe is bleeding thru my shoe. Hurts but all I can think is how grateful I am to have a foot. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 24: Amusing shout: "Run like you just pooped your pants!" Yikes. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Mile 25: This is where police stopped the race last year. Nothing but a jubilant stream of humanity today. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Finish: Everyone's screaming on Boylston Street. For all the right reasons. 36,000 sweaty, tearful, exuberant reasons. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Thanks to all who followed my zany #26Tweets2Boston project for @AP. You helped heal my city. — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

Turns out it took me 3 minutes amid spotty network coverage to send each tweet. Added 1 hr 15 minutes to my time. Oof. #26Tweets2Boston — Bill Kole (@billkole) April 21, 2014

