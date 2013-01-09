HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billionaire Bill Koch Buys The Mellon Compound On Cape Cod For $19.5 Million

Julie Zeveloff, Linette Lopez
Bunny Mellon, the 102-year-old widow of banking legend and philanthropist Paul Mellon, put her gorgeous, 26-acre Cape Cod compound on the market last January for $28.7 million.Now, it appears that billionaire Bill Koch, sibling of Tea Party darlings David and Charles, has purchased the home for $19.5 million through an LLC, according to celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker.

It’s on secluded Oyster Island, with a main residence, guest house, tennis court, lawns, gardens, and orchards.

Here's the main house.

And the view from the water.

One of the smaller buildings (it had been listed separately).

This is how you get to the water.

A nice spot for a picnic.

Manicured lawns.

As you can see, the word compound is really appropriate.

A view of the river.

The Cape Cod estate was just a small piece of the Mellons' real estate portfolio.

