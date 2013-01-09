HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billionaire Bill Koch Buys The Mellon Compound On Cape Cod For $19.5 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s International

Bunny Mellon, the 102-year-old widow of banking legend and philanthropist Paul Mellon, put her gorgeous, 26-acre Cape Cod compound on the market last January for $28.7 million.Now, it appears that billionaire Bill Koch, sibling of Tea Party darlings David and Charles, has purchased the home for $19.5 million through an LLC, according to celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker.



It’s on secluded Oyster Island, with a main residence, guest house, tennis court, lawns, gardens, and orchards.

