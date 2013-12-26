WWII Veteran Known For Greeting Thousands Of Returning Troops Dead At 91

A veteran of World War II well-known for greeting thousands of troops leaving for or returning from war in the Middle East has died at the age of 91, Bangor Daily News reports.

Bill Knight, a 32-year Navy veteran, died at the Maine Veterans Home on Christmas Day.

Knight was a dedicated troop greeter, estimated to have welcomed home more than half-a-million troops at Bangor International Airport, WABI reports.

Bangor Daily News has more:

On his first visit to BIA as a guest of the Bangor Troop Greeters, former Chief Petty Officer Knight found new meaning to his life, according to a 2011 report published in the Bangor Daily News. It was almost 10 years before he missed a single flight, driving to and from the airport as many as eight times a day. Greeting men and women who fought for our country brought back a joy Knight had not experienced in years, the story said.

“I’ve never seen someone deal with pain or bumps and bruises like Bill does,” Aron Gaudet told Bangor Daily News last year. “You can’t slow him down.”

He was among others featured in the 2009 documentary, “The Way We Get By.” The Facebook page for the film shared the news, writing, “We love you, Bill…A true American hero if we’ve ever met one.”

