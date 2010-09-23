Bill Keller: 10 Years From Now, Copies Of The New York Times Will Be The New Vinyl Records

Bill Keller.

Remember a few weeks ago when New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberg, Jr. conceded that, “we will stop printing the New York Times sometime in the future, date TBD,” prompting everyone to start wondering just how soon it will be before people no longer read The Times on dead trees?Apparently not that soon.



“I expect that in my lifetime there will be a New York Times in print,” said executive editor Bill Keller in a chat with NPR‘s Tom Ashbrook this morning that was live-blogged by The New York Observer’s Zeke Turner.

Keller is 61. Let’s be generous and assume he has 30 more years in him. That would be at least three more decades of The New York Times print edition.

Except it’s not gonna be for everyone like in those Times Weekender ads [hilarious spoof >>] that are always on TV:

Keller says he will place money that The Times will be in print: “10 years from now, 20 years from now,” but it could become a “boutique” product like vinyl.

Well, we do love our vinyl.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.