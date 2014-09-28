Bill And Hillary Clinton Say They're 'Thrilled' To Be Grandparents

AP Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton, left, and Marc Mezvinsky.

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, are hyped about their new grandkid.

Their daughter, Chelsea, gave birth to her own daughter, Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky, on Friday and announced the news early Saturday morning. Due to Hillary Clinton’s expected presidential campaign in 2016, the new Clinton drew widespread notice in political circles.

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton often referenced their excitement to be grandparents in recent months and the two released a statement Saturday afternoon reiterating their “so happy” emotions now that the birth has finally arrived.

“We are blessed, grateful, and so happy to be grandparents of a beautiful girl, Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky, born on Friday evening, September 26, 2014. We are thrilled to be with our daughter and her husband as they welcome their daughter into the world,” the Clintons said.

“Chelsea is well and glowing, Marc is bursting with pride,” they added. “Charlotte’s life is off to a good start.”

Bill Clinton was originally set to campaign for Colorado Democrats on Saturday but canceled in order to be with his expanding family.

Update (3:43 p.m.): Within minutes of each other, all three Clintons with active Twitter acounts posted photos of Charlotte.

