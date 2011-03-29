Oh, By The Way, Bill Hambrecht Quit The AOL Board Immediately After The Huffington Post Deal

Bill Hambrecht, founder of Hambrecht and Quist and other companies, erstwhile AOL board member

We missed this one at the time, but long-time AOL director Bill Hambrecht resigned immediately after AOL announced it was buying the Huffington Post.Officially, Bill resigned to “have more time to devote to other business opportunities.”



Unofficially, the chatter is that Bill may have felt the Huffpo deal put AOL in direct competition with Hambrecht’s Salon.com.

(Salon’s merger talks with news aggregator Newser broke off just after AOL announced the Huffpo deal, reportedly because Salon suddenly thought it was worth a lot more than Newser was going to pay).

The chatter is also that Hambrecht wasn’t a fan of AOL’s local strategy, which involves pouring ~$120 million a year into Patch.

In any event, Bill’s no longer on the AOL board.

