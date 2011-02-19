WATCH: Bill Hader Reveals How "Saturday Night Live" Hero Stefon Came To Life

Bill Hader’s breathy club rat “Stefon” — who makes frequent appearances on SNL’s “Weekend Update” — is one of the breakout hits of the show’s past few seasons.



On a show where characters are currency, Stefon is definitely one of the keepers from this cast’s era. There’s even a Facebook page demanding that he get his own movie. And, um, embroidery art of his likeness.

So where did this pointy-haired dance fiend come from?

Hader told David Letterman that he and “Saturday Night Live” writer John Mullaney dreamt up Stefon by combining a club promoter Mullaney knew with Hader’s local barista — and he talked about some of Stefon’s unlikely fans.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.