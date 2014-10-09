Bill Hader Does Incredible Impressions Of His Former 'SNL' Castmates

Recent alum Bill Hader is returning to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

Ahead of his homecoming, the comedian-turned-movie actor appeared on “Conan” to promote his new film “The Skeleton Twins,” co-starring fellow SNL alum, Kristen Wiig.

While on the show, Hader showed off his spot-on impressions of his former SNL co-stars.

Of Kristen Wiig, he says, she “is always cold. And she’s always like, ‘Are you going to that thing? You gonna go to that thing?””

“Jason Sudeikis is always chewing gum,” says Hader. “He’s like, ‘Hey buddy, how ya doing? He sent me a very sweet text after he saw ‘Skeleton Twins.’ So sweet, a long text about how much he loved the movie. But I could not read it without thinking about him chewing gum. Like, ‘Ya did good, buddy. Great performance. Olivia and I loved it.'”

Hader says Fred Armisen talks with his hands and talks about Portland all the time.

“Oh I love Portland, I fly over there, I have my apartment, I have my records, I go across the street and have my coffee, fly back.”

Hader wasn’t even safe from himself. He did an impression of Armisen doing an impression of him.

“I’m always getting into some hugely popular band, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I just started getting really into Bruce Springsteen.”

After Conan marveled at Hader’s ability to do voices and impressions, Hader said that it originates from his family. “My mum, dad, grandparents, we all do voices. They’re at home watching this right now, going, “Theeeere’s Billy! He’s on Conan!”

Watch Hader’s interview with Conan below and hear his full, funny impressions below:

