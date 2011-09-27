Bill Haas Wins 2011 Tour Championship After Hitting An Incredible Shot Out Of A Lake

We interrupt your regularly scheduled football to show you a man hitting a golf ball out of a lake to win eight figures in American currency. Bill Haas had only won two PGA Tour events in his life until today, losing a couple tournaments in playoffs in 2011, but this time things went his way.



He won the 2011 Tour Championship to take the 2011 FedEx Cup, defeating Hunter Mahan and winning $11.44 million in the process. He did so by hitting a shot out of a lake. Video after the jump.

When Mahan hit the green and Haas hit the water on the second playoff hole, most figured that the tournament was over and Mahan was about to take home a massive eight figure prize.

Instead, Haas hit such a good chip shot out of the lake and up the hill that he was left with a considerably easier par put than Mahan. Both players made par, then Haas took victory on the third playoff hole.

